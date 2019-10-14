Dahlin collected a power-play assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the visiting Stars.

The 19-year-old Swedish blueliner now has seven assists on the year, compared to one goal. Six of his eight points have come on the man advantage, so Dahlin has definitely been rewarding fantasy owners on a routine basis in the early stages of the 2019-20 season. No reason to bench him yet.

More News
Our Latest Stories