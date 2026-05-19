Dahlin scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 7.

Dahlin's third-period tally forced overtime, but he didn't have one more heroic moment in him. The defenseman ended the postseason on a five-game point streak, in which he earned three goals and seven assists. Overall, he produced four goals, 10 helpers, 46 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 13 appearances in his first taste of postseason action. Dahlin is poised to be a pillar of the Sabres' defense for years to come and makes for a good pick to lead a fantasy blue line in drafts this fall.