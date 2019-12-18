Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Tallies second goal
Dahlin posted a goal and an assist with a minus-1 rating, one shot, two hits and two blocks in a 5-3 defeat to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
It was nice to see Dahlin get his second goal of the season just a game after recording six shots on net. Despite only two scores, his 5.0 shooting percentage nearly mirrors what he posted during his rookie season because his shots on goal per game average has dropped by about 0.67. But hopefully the goal and seven shots in the last pair of games is a sign Dahlin is trending upwards. He has 18 helpers to go with his two goals in 27 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.