Dahlin posted a goal and an assist with a minus-1 rating, one shot, two hits and two blocks in a 5-3 defeat to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

It was nice to see Dahlin get his second goal of the season just a game after recording six shots on net. Despite only two scores, his 5.0 shooting percentage nearly mirrors what he posted during his rookie season because his shots on goal per game average has dropped by about 0.67. But hopefully the goal and seven shots in the last pair of games is a sign Dahlin is trending upwards. He has 18 helpers to go with his two goals in 27 games this season.