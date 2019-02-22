Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Teenage sensation keeps scoring
Dahlin scored Buffalo's only goal through overtime in a 2-1 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
It was his first goal in eight games, but his fourth point in his last seven games. The 18-year-old Dahlin has a remarkable 33 points in 60 games, a pace that will deliver him a 45-point rookie season. Dahlin's ascension into the league's elite on the blue line is happening fast.
