Dahlin scored Buffalo's only goal through overtime in a 2-1 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

It was his first goal in eight games, but his fourth point in his last seven games. The 18-year-old Dahlin has a remarkable 33 points in 60 games, a pace that will deliver him a 45-point rookie season. Dahlin's ascension into the league's elite on the blue line is happening fast.