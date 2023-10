Dahlin picked up two assists Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Calgary.

Dahlin, who joined the rich defenseman club last week with a massive eight-year, $88 million contract, has points in three consecutive games (four assists). Dahlin is coming off a 15-goal, 73-point (78 games) breakout season, so it's merely a matter of time before he starts to up the offense even more. And especially with his prominent role running the top power-play unit.