Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Three-game, seven-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dahlin had three assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over San Jose.
Dahlin is on a three-game, seven-point scoring streak. He has five PIM and four shots in that span. Dahlin has 60 points in 61 games, a pace that would see him flirt with a career mark in points. His best season came in 2022-23 when he delivered 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) in 78 games.
