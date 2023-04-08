Dahlin scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over Carolina.

The blueliner had a hand in each of Buffalo's first three goals on the afternoon, setting the stage for some third-period heroics by Tage Thompson. Dahlin snapped a 28-goal goal drought with his second-period tally as he recorded his first multi-point performance since Feb. 23, but the late swoon takes nothing away from his career-best numbers. On the season, the 22-year-old has 15 goals and 72 points in 74 games.