Dahlin had a goal and two power-play assists in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dahlin posted the third multi-point performance during his five-game point streak, but the goal was just his second since Nov. 4. While Buffalo's top defenseman unsurprisingly played a significant role in this offensive onslaught, first-line center Tage Thompson led the way with five goals and an assist. Dahlin's up to 32 points through 25 appearances and should blow by last year's career-best 53 points if he can stay healthy.