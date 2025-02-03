Dahlin recorded two assists, one while shorthanded, in Sunday's 4-3 win over New Jersey.

Dahlin extended his point streak to three games Sunday, having provided five helpers in that span. While the smooth-skating blueliner has been productive in the assist department, he hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 23, though he did miss eight games in December. Dahlin has registered at least one shot on goal in every game since his last tally, so the dam could break soon. His current 5.2 shooting percentage is his worst mark since the 2020-21 campaign.