Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two apples in loss
Dahlin finished Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks with two assists, including one with the man advantage.
With only two goals this season, Dahlin's fantasy value is heavily rooted in the defenseman's ability to consistently find the assist column. He did that Saturday, picking up two helpers in what turned out to be a lopsided loss for Buffalo. Half of Dahlin's 24 points in 2019-20 have come on Sabres power plays.
