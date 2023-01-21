Dahlin notched two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
He helped set up a Dylan Cozens tally in the first period and a Peyton Krebs marker in the second. Dahlin remains firmly in the Norris Trophy conversation halfway through the season, and the 22-year-old blueliner has three goals and 14 points through 11 games in January.
