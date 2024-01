Dahlin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

He had a hand in two tallies by Tage Thompson (undisclosed) in the first period that put the Sabres in the lead for good. Dahlin has two goals and five points in the last four games, continuing a hot streak that has seen the All-Star defenseman rack up six goals and 13 points in 14 contests over the last month.