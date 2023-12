Dahlin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old blueliner continues to play well despite the struggles of the team around him. Over his last 16 games, Dahlin has five goals and 16 points while adding 55 shots on net, 36 hits and 33 blocked shots, but that production has come with a minus-9 rating.