Dahlin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

It was the 25-year-old blueliner's first goal since Oct. 30. snapping a 14-game drought. Dahlin also hadn't managed a multi-point performance since Nov. 21, producing just two assists over his prior seven contests, but on the season he's still contributed two goals and 20 points in 26 games with 68 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 31 PIM and 23 hits with a minus-12 rating.