Dahlin scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

The teenage sensation now has one goal and five points in his last four games as he begins to adjust to the speed of play in the NHL. Dahlin isn't going to be challenging for the Norris Trophy any time soon, but the Sabres must still be thrilled with what the first overall pick in the 2018 draft has delivered to begin his rookie season -- two goals and 10 points in 20 games, with 29 shots, 23 shots, 15 blocked shots and a sparkling plus-6 rating.