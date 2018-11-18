Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two-point effort in win over Wild
Dahlin scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
The teenage sensation now has one goal and five points in his last four games as he begins to adjust to the speed of play in the NHL. Dahlin isn't going to be challenging for the Norris Trophy any time soon, but the Sabres must still be thrilled with what the first overall pick in the 2018 draft has delivered to begin his rookie season -- two goals and 10 points in 20 games, with 29 shots, 23 shots, 15 blocked shots and a sparkling plus-6 rating.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: First career multi-point game•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: No points in return to action•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Will be a game-time decision•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Avoids major injury on blocked shot•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Injured in runaway game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...