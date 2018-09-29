Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two-point performance in preseason win
Dahlin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 preseason win over the Islanders.
The teenager has been living up to the hype this preseason, and Dahlin appears locked into a top-four role on the Sabres that will likely come with a healthy dose of power-play time. With Jack Eichel leading a deeper and more talented forward group for Buffalo, and Dahlin anchoring the blue line along with Rasmus Ristolainen, the Sabres could have a surprisingly potent attack in 2018-19.
