Dahlin had a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

Dahlin played a pivotal role in Buffalo's four-goal second period. He tied the score at two apiece with his 11th goal of the season, then assisted on Tage Thompson's power-play game-winner later in the middle frame. After this two-point performance, Dahlin needs just two more points to reach 50 for the first time.