Dahlin recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Dahlin scored a power-play goal for the third consecutive game. The star defenseman is riding a six-game point streak, notching nine points and three multi-point performances in that span. He remains one of the league's most valuable fantasy performers on the blue line, with 16 points in 18 appearances in 2024-25.