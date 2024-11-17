Dahlin recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
Dahlin scored a power-play goal for the third consecutive game. The star defenseman is riding a six-game point streak, notching nine points and three multi-point performances in that span. He remains one of the league's most valuable fantasy performers on the blue line, with 16 points in 18 appearances in 2024-25.
