Dahlin scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old blueliner didn't have a flawless performance however, as it was his giveaway in the second period that led to a Joel Armia shorthanded tally and spoiled Devon Levi's chance at a shutout in front of his hometown Montreal crowd. Dahlin is having another strong offensive season with 11 goals and 31 points in 38 games, but his minus-14 rating is putting a damper on any Norris Trophy talk.