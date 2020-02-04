Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Unavailable against Avalanche
Dahlin (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche.
Dahlin was heating up -- he posted nine points over the last 10 games -- but he'll watch from the press box against the cross-conference opponent. It's unclear who will slot into the lineup, as Brandon Montour's (lower body) status is uncertain, but if Montour can't go, Zach Bogosian will draw in.
