Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Will be a game-time decision
Dahlin (foot) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Rangers.
Dahlin was forced to leave Saturday's game early after blocking a shot with his foot. The Sabres will wait until closer to puck drop to make a decision on him. They don't play again until Thursday, so it's possible they let Dahlin rest rather than getting him back on the ice right away.
