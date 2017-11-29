Ristolainen (undisclosed) did not skate Wednesday morning, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Ristolainen took a hard hit from Braydon Coburn against the Lightning and finished the game, but was clearly in discomfort. It could be a maintenance day for the Sabres' No. 1 rearguard, but it would also just be typical Sabres luck to lose another defenseman to injury. The Sabres have a long break before facing Pittsburgh on Friday, which gives Ristolainen a chance to rest up. His status will be updated ahead of the Sabres' next game. In 16 games this season, Ristolainen is averaging close to 27 minutes per game with seven assists and a minus-5 rating. He is a very good young player but on an offensively challenged team his fantasy value isn't quite where it should be relative to his talent.