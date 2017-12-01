Ristolainen (undisclosed) was not included on the Sabres' injury report.

Based on the information provided by the team, it would appear Ristolainen will be back in action for Friday's clash with the Penguins. Having previously been sidelined for nine games due to a n upper-body malady, it's possible the club was just playing it safe in holding the blueliner out of practice earlier in the week. Look for the Finn to resume not only his role on Buffalo's top pairing, but also on the power play.