Ristolainen (not injury related) will play in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Ristolainen is back in action after missing the last seven games due to a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and the subsequent conditioning required afterward. The 26-year-old averaged 23:34 of ice time per game, recording six points through 10 contests, prior to his absence. He's expected to play in the top four once again.
