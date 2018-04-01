Ristolainen dished on three goals in Saturday's 7-4 road win over the Predators, with all of those assists earned on the Buffalo power play.

The mobile defenseman failed to record a shot, but Risto's fantasy owners will have no qualms about his performance. He's quietly on pace for his third consecutive season of 40-plus points, having already tacked on six goals and 33 assists through 69 games.