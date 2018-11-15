Ristolainen has been playing well despite the minus rating, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.

Ristolainen has been Buffalo's No. 1 defenseman, and anchors the top power-play unit. His minus-11 rating may be viewed as cause for concern, and while there's room for improvement, he's not to blame for every goal allowed when he's on the ice. He's been taking more chances offensively, which has resulted in nine points through 18 games thus far. The team is having its most successful season in recent memory, and Ristolainen has played a key role in Buffalo's climb out of the basement.