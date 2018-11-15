Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Catalyst for Sabres
Ristolainen has been playing well despite the minus rating, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.
Ristolainen has been Buffalo's No. 1 defenseman, and anchors the top power-play unit. His minus-11 rating may be viewed as cause for concern, and while there's room for improvement, he's not to blame for every goal allowed when he's on the ice. He's been taking more chances offensively, which has resulted in nine points through 18 games thus far. The team is having its most successful season in recent memory, and Ristolainen has played a key role in Buffalo's climb out of the basement.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Scores overtime winner•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Lights the lamp•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Sets up opening goal Monday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Minus-2 in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Healthy for new campaign•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Minor injury causes absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...