Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Collects helper
Ristolainen produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Ristolainen collected his assist on Michael Frolik's shorthanded, empty-net goal. The 25-year-old Finn is on a modest four-game point streak with a goal and three helpers in that span. He's been productive across categories this season with 23 points, 143 hits, 94 shots and 36 PIM in 48 contests. Ristolainen has landed between 41 and 45 points in each of the last four campaigns, and he's shaping up for similar production in 2019-20.
