Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Curiously omitted from morning skate
Ristolainen (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for morning skate Saturday, ahead of a road game against the Stars.
We're seeking more details about this developing situation, but it's worth noting that the Swords went with Marco Scandella and Justin Falk on the top defensive pair for the morning session. Given Ristolainen's status as a consistent, puck-moving back-end producer with a role on the man advantage, his status will be worth monitoring all the way up through puck drop Saturday.
