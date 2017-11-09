Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Deemed week-to-week
Coach Phil Housley indicated Thursday that Ristolainen (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ristolainen has been ruled out for each of the team's last two contests because of the upper-body issue, but now it appears that's only the beginning for the blueliner. His timetable looks open-ended at this point, with a more definitive return date likely being established when he begins participating in practice again. the Sabres will be devoid of some offensive firepower among the defensive ranks in his absence that's unlikely to be replaced by anybody subbing in for him.
