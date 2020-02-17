Ristolainen had two assists, including on the power play, and five hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Finn had a hand in goals by Jack Eichel and Jimmy Vesey in a span of 1:31 during the third period. Ristolainen has posted five assists and 23 hits over eight games in February. For the season, the 25-year-old has 28 points, 176 hits and 108 shots on goal in 59 outings. Right now, he's on pace to miss the 40-point mark for the first time since 2014-15, but the blueliner is capable of making up that ground.