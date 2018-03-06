Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Dishes two helpers in win over Toronto
Ristolainen registered two assists, five blocked shots, a five-minute major penalty for fighting and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Finn is beginning to find the scoresheet more frequently of late with three goals and eight assists through his past 13 outings. Ristolainen also moves the needle in the peripheral categories with 140 shots, 42 PIM, 168 hits and 91 blocked shots for the campaign. Just note that his minus-14 rating hurts his value in formats including the statistic.
