Ristolainen was given a 10-minute game misconduct and a five-minute major for interference Thursday against Minnesota after he bloodied Mikko Koivu's face with a hit.

Ristolainen caught Koivu coming across the middle of the blue line and made contact with Koivu's head with his shoulder. It didn't seem like a vicious hit and Koivu had his head up, but it did come a little late and Koivu was bleeding from his lip. Ristolainen was originally called for interference, but a game misconduct was tacked on shortly afterwards. Ristolainen is normally not a dirty player but was suspended three games when he hit Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel in March last season. The league will likely review and determine if a suspension is necessary. It's been a frustrating season for Ristolainen, who has just two goals and a minus-11 rating in 31 games.