Ristolainen been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
The Sabres' next four games have been postponed, so there's a chance Ristolainen won't be forced to miss any action despite surfacing on the protocols list Tuesday. The 26-year-old blueliner has picked up six points through 10 contests this campaign.
