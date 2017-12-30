Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Finds twine in victory
Ristolainen had the overtime winner after setting up Jack Eichel's game-tying goal in a 4-3 win over New Jersey on Friday.
It was quite a time for Ristolainen to get his first goal of the season, but that sentence also underlines his issues; he's simply not contributing enough offense for his fantasy owners. He posted just four points in December and bunched them into two games. With that said, he'll still get opportunities in his role as one of the Sabres' top blue liners, so if you're in position to buy low, he could provide value as a stash option.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Registers two helpers in win•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Available Friday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Practices Thursday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Absent from Wednesday skate•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Records two assists in return•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Returning Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...