Ristolainen had the overtime winner after setting up Jack Eichel's game-tying goal in a 4-3 win over New Jersey on Friday.

It was quite a time for Ristolainen to get his first goal of the season, but that sentence also underlines his issues; he's simply not contributing enough offense for his fantasy owners. He posted just four points in December and bunched them into two games. With that said, he'll still get opportunities in his role as one of the Sabres' top blue liners, so if you're in position to buy low, he could provide value as a stash option.