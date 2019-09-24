Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Fit to practice
Ristolainen (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ristolainen missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but whatever he was dealing with clearly wasn't overly serious. He should be good to go for Wednesday's preseason matchup with Columbus.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Sitting out practice•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Registers two points in finale•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Will return Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out Sunday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Still sidelined Saturday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out again Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.