Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Game-time decision
Ristolainen will be a game-time call versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ristolainen was absent from practice and coach Phil Housley didn't provide any additional details in regard to the nature of the defenseman's ailment. If Zach Bogosian (undisclosed) is also unable to suit up Tuesday, the Sabres may need to bring in a player from the minors to fill out their blue line.
