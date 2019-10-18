Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Generates power-play assist
Ristolainen picked up an assist on the man advantage in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
The Finnish defenseman has produced three assists, 15 hits and 21 shots on goal in eight games this season. Ristolainen has topped 40 points in each of the last four campaigns, so it's likely he'll pick up the pace in due time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.