Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Generates power-play marker in loss
Ristolainen set up a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime road loss to the Golden Knights.
The Finn went minus-1 in the contest, but he was back on track offensively after dropping goose eggs in the points column the prior three contests. Risto is averaging 26:58 of ice time, meaning he should continue to see ample opportunities to light it up for his fantasy owners.
