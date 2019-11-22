Play

Ristolainen scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

Ristolainen finally lit the lamp in his 22nd game of the season. While he's yielded most of the power-play time to young stud Rasmus Dahlin, Ristolainen should still pick up the scoring pace moving forward considering he's eclipsed 40 points in each of the four previous seasons.

