Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Gets pair of power-play assists Tuesday
Ristolainen dished out two helpers -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Edmonton.
Ristolainen now has 12 points in his past 11 games, with seven of those points coming on the power play. The hulking defenseman's offensive prowess gives him plenty of value despite the awful team around him, though the buy-low window is rapidly closing given Ristolainen's recent form.
