Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Given day-to-day label
Ristolainen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and he's effectively been ruled out for Saturday's road contest against the Stars.
Red flags had risen at morning skate, with the Finn not showing up for that session. Instead, Victor Antipin saw the ice in preparation for the upcoming showdown with Dallas. The Sabres don't have any other blueliner that can outright match Risto's two-way acumen, nor can anyone else consistently log 25-plus minutes while quarterbacking the No. 1 power play, but perhaps a concerted effort among the defensive corps in general will get the job done while the Finn is out of action.
