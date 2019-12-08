Play

Ristolainen collected two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The 25-year-old extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and it's no coincidence his hot streak has come while Rasmus Dahlin (concussion) has been sidelined. Ristolainen now has two goals and 14 points through 30 games on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories