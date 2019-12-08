Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Grabs two helpers Saturday
Ristolainen collected two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.
The 25-year-old extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and it's no coincidence his hot streak has come while Rasmus Dahlin (concussion) has been sidelined. Ristolainen now has two goals and 14 points through 30 games on the year.
