Ristolainen put up two assists, four blocked shots, and six hits in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Ristolainen was instrumental in helping the Sabres end their brutal 18-game losing skid, putting it all on the line from both ends of the ice and asserting himself physically. The veteran blueliner didn't mark the scoresheet at all during the team's slump, but he was in vintage form Wednesday.