Ristolainen (upper body) is on the injured reserve list, per the NHL's official media site.

Ristolainen's transition to IR likely doesn't change his week-to-week timetable, but rather affords the Sabres some flexibility with their roster while their top defenseman recovers. Marco Scandella is in line to see expanded ice time on the top defensive pairing while Ristolainen remains sidelined.

