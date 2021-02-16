Ristolainen has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Ristolainen hasn't practiced in two weeks due to the NHL's virus protocols, so he probably won't immediately rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders. Thursday against Washington, however, remains a distinct possibility. The 26-year-old blueliner has picked up six points through 10 games this campaign.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Enters COVID-19 protocols•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Two-point afternoon•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Two PP helpers Sunday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: More likely to stay?•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Spoils Hellebuyck shutout bid•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Stays in Buffalo•