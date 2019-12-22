Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Lights lamp in win
Ristolainen opened the scoring for Buffalo during Saturday's win over the Kings.
Ristolainen picked up his third goal of the season, bringing him up to 17 points on the campaign. Rasmus Dahlin's return to the lineup has sparked more offense into Ristolainen, as he has three points in those five games. Ristolainen also has 12 hits in that span, bringing his hit total up to 112.
