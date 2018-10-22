Ristolainen scored a power-play goal, his first tally of the season, Sunday in a 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Ristolainen isn't even the most famous Rasmus on the Sabres now, but there's a lot to like about him. He's been particularly good on the power play. The Finnish defenseman has at least 21 points with the extra man in each of his last three seasons, and he already has three this year.