Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Maintenance day
Coach Ralph Krueger said Ristolainen missed practice Wednesday but that it was for "maintenance," Lance Lyskowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Ristolainen was a huge trade candidate this past summer, but things have calmed down on that front, as he seems to enjoy playing for his new coach. While the blueliner is averaging a modest 22:34 per game this season -- his lowest total ice time since 2014-15 -- and at 23 points he's going to have to put together a hot streak to achieve his fifth straight 40-point season, Risto sits a respectable even plus/minus, far better than the minus-41 and minus-25 he put up the last two campaigns.
