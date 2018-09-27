Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Minor injury causes absence
Ristolainen missed Wednesday's 5-1 road loss to the Penguins due to a minor upper-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Ristolainen, a top-pairing defenseman, was replaced by William Borgen, who ended up with a minus-3 rating in the preseason loss. Fortunately for the Sabres, the 2013 first-round (eighth overall) pick could be fit to practice Thursday.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Bags three power-play apples in road win•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Power-play success continues•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Dishes two helpers in win over Toronto•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Tallies two points•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Logs season-high ice time against Ducks•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Gets pair of power-play assists Tuesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...