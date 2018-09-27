Ristolainen missed Wednesday's 5-1 road loss to the Penguins due to a minor upper-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ristolainen, a top-pairing defenseman, was replaced by William Borgen, who ended up with a minus-3 rating in the crushing preseason loss. Fortunately for the Sabres, the 2013 first-round (eighth overall) pick could be fit to practice Thursday.